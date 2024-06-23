GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security issues along Jiribam-Cachar boundary: Manipur CM Biren Singh in Assam to discuss with Himanta Biswa Sarma

“To discuss the security situation along the inter-State boundary, Biren Singh, along with senior Minister L. Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on June 22,” the official said.

Published - June 23, 2024 10:48 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. File

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

“Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is in Guwahati to discuss security issues along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-State boundary with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma,” an official said on June 23.

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the State have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam.

Why is Manipur’s Jiribam district on edge? | Explained

“To discuss the security situation along the inter-State boundary, Mr. Singh, along with senior Minister L. Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on June 22,” the official said.

“The two CMs are also likely to discuss coordination among police forces to effectively deal with militants active along the inter-State boundary,” he said. Mr. Singh is likely to return to Manipur on June 23, another official said.

Mr. Sarma had on Saturday asked officials concerned to ensure there is no spillover of Manipur's ethnic violence into Assam and that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people seeking refuge from the neighbouring State.

“Tight vigil is being maintained along the Assam-Manipur inter-State boundary and patrolling and area domination is being conducted,” a police officer said.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of more than 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Related Topics

Manipur / Assam / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Dispur / Guwahati / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.