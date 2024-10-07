ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition in Manipur

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Imphal

The security forces conducted search operations and area domination on October 5 at Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district

PTI

Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The security forces during search operations and area domination on October 5 at Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district seized three carbines with magazine, one air gun rifle and 9 mm pistol, two single barrel guns, 14 grenades without detonators, one 51 mm mortar, two MK-III grenade, a suspected container weighing 4.755 kg explosive IED, the statement said.

Also read | Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended in hill districts of Manipur for another six months

During another operation on Saturday at Chingkham Ching area in Thoubal district, security forces seized one SMG carbine along with magazine and SSBL along with a .32 pistol.

One 81 mm mortar shell, four hand grenades, three detonators, 45 live ammunition, five green grenades, seven tear smoke grenades, 11 tear smoke shells, two stun shells (normal), and others were also seized, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US