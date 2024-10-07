GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security forces seize huge cache of arms, ammunition in Manipur

The security forces conducted search operations and area domination on October 5 at Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district

Published - October 07, 2024 11:16 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur. File.

Security personnel conduct a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

The security forces during search operations and area domination on October 5 at Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district seized three carbines with magazine, one air gun rifle and 9 mm pistol, two single barrel guns, 14 grenades without detonators, one 51 mm mortar, two MK-III grenade, a suspected container weighing 4.755 kg explosive IED, the statement said.

Also read | Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended in hill districts of Manipur for another six months

During another operation on Saturday at Chingkham Ching area in Thoubal district, security forces seized one SMG carbine along with magazine and SSBL along with a .32 pistol.

One 81 mm mortar shell, four hand grenades, three detonators, 45 live ammunition, five green grenades, seven tear smoke grenades, 11 tear smoke shells, two stun shells (normal), and others were also seized, it added.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:16 am IST

