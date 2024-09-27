ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces recover arms, explosives in Manipur

Published - September 27, 2024 09:31 am IST - Imphal

Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force conduct joint operations in Kangpokpi district’s Haraothel and Lambung hilltops.

PTI

Personnel from the Manipur Police, CRPF and BSF recover arms and explosives in Churachandpur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, police said on Friday (September 27, 2024)

A joint operation by Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force in Kangpokpi district’s Haraothel and Lambung hilltops on Thursday (September 26, 2024) led to the recovery of an improvised projectile launcher (pumpi), 11 unused bombs, each weighing around 1.5 kg, and 10 empty shell cases, a police statement said.

In a separate operation at Suangdai in Churachandpur district, a combined team of police and Assam Rifles recovered a variety of weapons, including a homemade 9 mm pistol and a single-barrel shotgun. The team also seized Myanmar currency, a bulletproof jacket, and camouflage uniforms.

On September 25, 2024, Assam Rifles’ troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Thoubal district during a search operation. The IED was recovered in Salam Patong village under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai police station, the statement added.

