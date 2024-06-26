GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security forces hold joint combing operations in Jiribam after attempt to torch home

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said that these combing operations were conducted to ‘reinforce security and stability’ in Jiribam, which saw the most recent spate of violence in the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur

Published - June 26, 2024 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People who got displaced due to violence take shelter at a relief camp, in Jiribam district, Manipur on June 15, 2024. File

People who got displaced due to violence take shelter at a relief camp, in Jiribam district, Manipur on June 15, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday conducted a large-scale joint combing operation in Manipur’s Jiribam district which saw the most recent spate of violence in the ongoing ethnic conflict. Personnel from the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the local police patrolled sensitive areas like Guwakhal and Harinagar, after reports that miscreants had tried to torch an abandoned house in the area earlier in the day.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said that these combing operations were conducted to “reinforce security and stability in Jiribam” and that the coordinated effort also “demonstrated a united front of security forces in making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated”.

Agony still in Manipur, a year later

In its statement, the Assam Rifles said that the security forces were coordinating with the police in Assam, which borders Jiribam on the West, to “check and restrict movement of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam”. It added that river patrols were held and drones are also being used to dominate the areas concerned in the district.

The Assam Rifles statements added, “Locals have been appreciative of efforts of security forces to restore peace and normalcy.”

L. Ranjan Singh, general secretary of Leeching, Jiri, an apex body of Meitei community in Jiribam, told The Hindu, “Three homes of Bishnupriya Manipuri families and one home of a Meitei family were burned down around Borobekra sub-division in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The homes were empty but it appeared as if they were looted before being torched.”

The joint combing operations of the security forces came hours after reports of arson came up on Wednesday morning.

This comes just as a group of Meitei civil society organisations (CSOs), Meira Paibi outfits, and apex bodies of Meitei communities in Jiribam held a march from the Jiri Ema Market to the Deputy Commissioner office, protesting against the lack of adequate “State forces” in the Borobekra sub-division, blaming this for the “inability” of security forces to protect their homes and lives. Around 1,300 women from the community took part in the march.

Why is Manipur’s Jiribam district on edge? | Explained

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner in Jiribam, the Meitei bodies demanded that more personnel from the State security forces be deployed in the Borobekra sub-divison area. Their list of demands also included repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons, rebuilding of the homes that had been burnt down, and to stop “divide and rule policy”.

Ever since the conflict broke out, while the Kuki-Zo people have accused State security forces of being complicit in attacks against them, Meitei people have accused Central security forces of allegedly siding with the Kuki-Zo community, despite both the State and Central security forces denying any and all such allegations.

However, in their statement issued on Wednesday, the Assam Rifles reiterated that the security forces are in “constant talks” with local leaders and various CSOs to ensure that the displaced people return to their homes.

