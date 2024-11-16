Security forces directed to take necessary steps to restore order, peace in Manipur: MHA

All security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the State as the security scenario remained "fragile" in the past few days, the Union Home Ministry said Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement and said, “Public are requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the State,”.

The statement said, “The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order. “

“All the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. Important cases have been handed over to NIA for effective investigation,” MHA said

A fresh cycle of violence erupted in Manipur last Monday after 11 suspected militants, who allegedly attacked a police station and adjoining CRPF camp with sophisticated weapons in Manipur's Jiribam district, were killed in an exchange of fire.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

Seeing the fragile situation, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam on Thursday.

The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire State on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

(With PTI Inputs)