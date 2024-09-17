ADVERTISEMENT

Schools, colleges in Manipur to reopen from September 17

Published - September 17, 2024 11:31 am IST - Imphal

Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others; orders for the reopening of schools and colleges were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department

PTI

Representative image. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur government has said that schools and colleges, which have remained closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, will reopen on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) and normal classes will resume.

Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others. The institutions continued to remain closed as students hit the streets demanding the return of peace to the ethnic strife-torn state. They clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of curfew in several districts.

Tensions simmering in Manipur since March 2023, we kept the troops ready even before May 3: former Assam Rifles D-G 

Orders for the reopening of schools and colleges were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday (September 16, 2024) night.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government relaxed curfew restrictions in Imphal East and West and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) to facilitate people to purchase essential items, including food and medicines.

The relaxation, however, does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins or rallies.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023.

