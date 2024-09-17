Schools, colleges in Manipur to reopen from September 17

The Manipur government has said that schools and colleges, which have remained closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, will reopen on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) and normal classes will resume.

Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others. The institutions continued to remain closed as students hit the streets demanding the return of peace to the ethnic strife-torn state. They clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of curfew in several districts.

Orders for the reopening of schools and colleges were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday (September 16, 2024) night.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government relaxed curfew restrictions in Imphal East and West and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) to facilitate people to purchase essential items, including food and medicines.

The relaxation, however, does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins or rallies.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023.

