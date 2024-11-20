Rush to buy essentials during 5-hour curfew relaxation in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

GUWAHATI

A five-hour relaxation of curfew in three Imphal Valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) saw people dashing to the markets to buy essentials.

Officials said the curfew was relaxed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kakching districts following a partial improvement in the overall law-and-order situation. It was imposed for an indefinite period on November 16 after mobs went on the rampage vandalising, burning, or looting the houses and properties of some 15 MLAs, including ministers.

The recovery of the bodies of three women and three children abducted by armed extremists from a relief camp during an attack on the CRPF and the State police in the Jiribam district on November 11. Ten extremists, who Kuki-Zo organisations claimed were “village volunteers”, were killed in the gunfight with the security forces.

Reports from the State’s capital Imphal said markets teemed with people who came out to buy essential items while there were long queues at some petrol pumps which reopened. Dwindling stocks of fuel and essential commodities, primarily because of blockades and attacks on goods trucks, was a factor behind the rush.

Mobile data services remained suspended in nine districts. The government, however, conditionally lifted the suspension of broadband services from Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Imphal Valley, in the central part of the State, and Jiribam on the border with southern Assam’s Cachar district, were relatively quiet from Tuesday (November 19, 2024) afternoon to Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning. Officials said efforts were on to rein in troublemakers with more paramilitary personnel coming in for security duty.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the perpetrators of the crime against women and children would be brought to justice. He also advised the Centre to crack down on Kuki-Zo armed organisations behind the renewed violence.

Appeal from MCPCR

The chairperson of the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), Keisam Pradipkumar has asked the members of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the National Commission for Women to visit the conflict-scarred State.

In letters addressed to the two national agencies, Mr. Pradipkumar said the unrest that began in May 2023 has reached critical levels violating ethical norms and international legal standards meant to safeguard civilians during armed conflicts. He also said more than 25,000 children have been displaced by the violence, severely disrupting their education, health, and security.

“The targeting of innocent children, helpless women, and the elderly is a grave violation of laws such as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, constitutional safeguards, and international conventions including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women,” the MCPCR chairperson said.

The Naga Women’s Union (NWU), the apex body of women belonging to all Naga tribes in Manipur, expressed sorrow over the “cold-blooded murders” of the six women and children in Jiribam’s Borobekra subdivision.

“Actual war is a fight between two or more combatant groups. But, touching the lives of hapless sections of humans is more crime than any other crime during a violent conflict. The unremorseful killing of children and women has imprinted a sentimental state of fear to many people,” it said in a statement, a copy of which was received by The Hindu.

“Selection of innocent children and women as hostages and killing them mercilessly to show retaliation mode is an act of cowardice… Therefore, it is an utmost appeal from the office of Naga Women’s Union to men, young men of armed groups, both Meitei and Kuki communities, to refrain from killing, rape, assault and crime of violence against women,” the NWU said.