‘Providing necessary treatment,’ says RIMS Imphal director after eight victims of fresh violence admitted to hospital

After fresh incident of violence in Manipur on Sunday (September 1, 2024), Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director of Regional institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) said that eight patients were admitted, out of which one has died and other are out of danger.

An attack was reportedly carried out by the Kuki militants against Koutruk villagers on Sunday (September 1, 2024), said the Manipur government. Dr Sharma said, "This evening eight patients were admitted here...One of them died and the remaining are out of danger. Out of the remaining seven, three have moved to other hospitals. Among the remaining patients, one is Army personnel. He has a minor injury on the right hand. One more volunteer has some minor injuries on the face and the legs. We are providing all the necessary treatment. We have done the CT scans, ultrasound and given the free treatment. Three of them are women and there's nothing to worry about. All of them are out of danger now."

BJP leader’s house torched in fresh unrest in Manipur

"The State Government has learnt about the unfortunate incident of the attack on unarmed Koutruk villagers using drones, bombs and many sophisticated weapons on Sunday reportedly by Kuki militants causing the death of two persons including one woman and injuries to many," said the Manipur Government in a statement."

Such act of terrorising upon the unarmed villagers is viewed very seriously by the State Government when the State Government is putting all possible efforts towards bringing normalcy and peace to the State. Such an act of creating havoc among the unarmed villagers reportedly by Kuki militants is seen as an attempt to derail the efforts taken by the State Government to establish peace in the State," stated the Manipur government condemning the attack.

The Manipur Police in its statement said that the role of highly trained professionals with tech expertise in the attack cannot be ruled out.

"In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed numerous rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation.

The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise....Police appeals to the general public to maintain restraint," the Manipur Police said in a post on X.

