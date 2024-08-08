Probing source of ‘doctored’ audio claiming to be Biren Singh’s voice: Manipur govt.

The Manipur Police are investigating the origins of an allegedly doctored audio clip being circulated on social media, which many have claimed has Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s voice, purportedly ‘incriminating’ himself for being ‘complicit’ in the ethnic conflict in the State, the government said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night.

The government said it had noticed the audio recording “falsely claiming to be that of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Manipur” was being circulated on social media.

“This doctored audio is a malicious attempt by certain sections to incite communal violence or to derail the process of peace that has been initiated at multiple levels... The Manipur Police is actively investigating the matter and is committed to uncovering the origins of this defamatory campaign. Legal action will be taken against all individuals and organisations involved in this conspiracy,” the government statement, issued through the Department of Information and Public Relations, said.

The audio clip referred to by the Manipur government has been circulating on social media throughout Wednesday. The Kuki Students’ Organisation in Manipur issued a statement on Wednesday night saying it too had come across the “deeply disturbing” audio clips.

On social media platforms like X, several different portions of the seemingly same audio clipping were shared by users. In these recordings, a man’s voice can be heard, speaking in Meitei, with other persons’ voices also interjecting.

The KSO has claimed that the full audio clipping is of at least 45 minutes and is of Mr. Singh “boasting in a closed-door meeting with his cliques that he initiated the war against the Kuki-Zo people to save Meitei Civilization”.

However, the government, in its statement has said that their “social media analysis” indicated a “coordinated and targeted campaign underway”, in which many social media users were sharing these audio clips with similar text captions.

The Manipur government also attached screenshots of several X users and their posts to make its argument. The usernames of these accounts appeared to identify with members of the Kuki-Zo community and used the same caption to share the purportedly leaked audio recordings.

“In light of these revelations, the KSO General Headquarters is willing to share the full audio clip with any media or government agency interested in conducting an analysis for authenticity,” the KSO said.