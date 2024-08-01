Police clash with violence-displaced protestors in Manipur

GUWAHATI

The police in Manipur’s capital Imphal fired tear gas shells to restore order after a rally on August 1 by people displaced by the 16-month-long ethnic conflict in the State turned violent.

About 100 inmates of the Akampat relief camp in Imphal had taken out a rally demanding the rehabilitation of those displaced by the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo people, and a resolution of the ethnic conflict.

The rally led to clashes with security personnel as locals reportedly joined the protestors. “We had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob from the Singjamei area. Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had to be brought in to control the situation,” a police official said, declining to be quoted.

Among the injured was a journalist covering the rally. He was rushed to a private hospital after sustaining injuries on his face.

Locals said panic set in among the students of a school in the area after violence broke out suddenly. In a photo uploaded on social media platforms, children were seen squatting on the floor of their classroom as the police kept firing tear gas shells outside.

The protestors were mostly from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in the Tengnoupal district. They were displaced in the early days of the conflict in 2023.

On July 31, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh informed the 60-member State Assembly that the ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, left 226 people dead and more than 59,000 others displaced. Ten MLAs belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, including seven of the BJP, skipped the monsoon session of the Assembly.

Another rally was taken out by members of Kuki-Zo civil society organisations in the Churachandpur district on Wednesday to protest the government’s decision to replace the 9 Assam Rifles Battalion with the CRPF in the district.

“Replacing this seasoned and neutral battalion with the CRPF, which does not possess the same level of local knowledge and expertise, is not only a strategic misstep but also a grave injustice to the people of Churachandpur. The CRPF, despite its commendable service across the nation, lacks the specific experience and nuanced understanding required to effectively manage the delicate situation in the state,” a joint statement issued by four Kuki-Zo groups said.

