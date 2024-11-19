 />
PM’s refusal to visit Manipur beyond anybody’s understanding: Kharge in letter to President Murmu

Congress President Kharge urges President Murmu to intervene in Manipur crisis, highlighting inaction by Union Government

Updated - November 19, 2024 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State

have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (November 19, 2024) wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, asking her to intervene in the deteriorating situation in Manipur in light of the inaction by the Union Government.

In his letter, he shared how the situation in Manipur has been worsening day-by-day and also highlighted the ‘silence’ and inaction of the state and Union governments marked by the loss of more than 300 lives, people being displaced, the impact on the economy and more.

He said that the people have lost faith in the government ‘to protect their lives and properties’. “With no succour coming from the governments involved, they are finding themselves completely isolated and helpless for more than 540 days now. Indeed, they have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of the State to protect their lives and properties,” he wrote.

He urged President Murmu to intervene in the situation and showed confidence in Manipur being restored through her involvement.

“I consider that it has become constitutionally imperative on the part of yourself, Hon’ble Madam, as the President of the Republic of India and the custodian of our Constitution to uphold the constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and properties of our own citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution.

“I am confident that, through your intervention of your esteemed Office, the people of Manipur will again live peacefully in their homes in security with dignity,” Kharge wrote to the President.

Published - November 19, 2024 04:59 pm IST

