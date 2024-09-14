ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but ‘studiously avoiding’ Manipur, says Congress

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Jairam Ramesh remarks come a day after the Centre granted time till November 20 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit a report on its investigations into the series of violence in Manipur

PTI

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, but "studiously avoiding" a visit to the "most troubled state".

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on May 3, 2023, Manipur began burning and on June 4, 2023, a three-member Commission of Enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

Manipur violence | A year on, number of FIRs brought down from 11,000 to 3,000

"It was given six months to submit its report. No report has been submitted till now. The Commission has just been given time till Nov 24, 2024 to do so," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Meanwhile the anguish and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. And the non-biological PM continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, studiously avoiding a visit to this most troubled state," Mr. Ramesh said in his post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His remarks come a day after the Centre granted time till November 20 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit a report on its investigations into the series of violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 220 lives so far.

The commission, headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was set up on June 4, 2023.

Many killed in Manipur riots; State government issues shoot-at-sight order

The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to make inquiries with respect to the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting the members of different communities which took place in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

More than 220 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US