GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi making plans to travel within country, abroad but ‘studiously avoiding’ Manipur, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh remarks come a day after the Centre granted time till November 20 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit a report on its investigations into the series of violence in Manipur

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday (September 14, 2024) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur situation and said he continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, but "studiously avoiding" a visit to the "most troubled state".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that on May 3, 2023, Manipur began burning and on June 4, 2023, a three-member Commission of Enquiry was set up to investigate the causes and spread of violence and riots.

Manipur violence | A year on, number of FIRs brought down from 11,000 to 3,000

"It was given six months to submit its report. No report has been submitted till now. The Commission has just been given time till Nov 24, 2024 to do so," he said.

"Meanwhile the anguish and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated. And the non-biological PM continues to make plans to travel in other parts of the country and abroad, studiously avoiding a visit to this most troubled state," Mr. Ramesh said in his post on X.

His remarks come a day after the Centre granted time till November 20 to a Commission of Inquiry to submit a report on its investigations into the series of violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 220 lives so far.

The commission, headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, was set up on June 4, 2023.

Many killed in Manipur riots; State government issues shoot-at-sight order

The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was mandated to make inquiries with respect to the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting the members of different communities which took place in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

More than 220 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.