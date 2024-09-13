GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel on Manipur strife has to give report by November 20: MHA

The commission was expected to submit its report to the government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. It held the first sitting on November 20, 2023.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) notified last year by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the Manipur ethnic violence has been asked to submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible, but not later than November 20.

The CoI has received around 11,000 affidavits comprising “statement, allegation or complaint” so far. The last date to submit the affidavits was January 24.

On June 4, 2023, the MHA appointed the CoI headed by Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and two other members -- Himanshu Shekhar Das, a retired Indian Administrative Service official and Aloka Prabhakar, a former Indian Police Service officer.

According to the notification, the CoI was expected to submit its report to the government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting. The CoI held its first sitting on November 20, 2023.

On Wednesday, MHA issued a notification amending the provision to submit the report within six months. The notification said, “The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2024.”

The CoI is expected to probe the causes, extent of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, the sequence of events and whether there was any lapse or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities and individuals.

At least 237 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 60,000 people have been displaced.

