NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

Published - November 22, 2024 10:13 am IST - Imphal

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii on Thursday (November 21, 2024) emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17

PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chairs a meeting of ruling MLAs condemning the recent killing in the state’s Jiribam district and regarding the ongoing violence in the state. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government.

"Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision," Mr. Kayisii said.

Extend AFSPA to entire Manipur to recover looted arms: Kuki MLAs

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the State or national president before making any official statements or engaging with the media on the matter.

The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18.

