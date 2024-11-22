 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii on Thursday (November 21, 2024) emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17

Published - November 22, 2024 10:13 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chairs a meeting of ruling MLAs condemning the recent killing in the state’s Jiribam district and regarding the ongoing violence in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chairs a meeting of ruling MLAs condemning the recent killing in the state’s Jiribam district and regarding the ongoing violence in the state. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government.

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii on Thursday (November 21, 2024) emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17.

"Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision," Mr. Kayisii said.

Extend AFSPA to entire Manipur to recover looted arms: Kuki MLAs

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the State or national president before making any official statements or engaging with the media on the matter.

The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18.

Published - November 22, 2024 10:13 am IST

Related Topics

Manipur / National People's Party / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.