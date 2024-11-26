NIA begins probe into three Manipur violence cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into three cases of violence in Manipur, including the abduction and killing of six women and children from the State’s Jiribam district on November 11.

The anti-terror agency re-registered three cases afresh on November 13 after the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to hand over the cases to it considering the gravity of the offences amid escalating violence in the strife-torn State.

“The objective is to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks,” an NIA spokesperson said on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

In the first case, several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed in Borobekra area of Manipur’s Jiribam district on November 11. Later, unidentified gunmen abducted three Meitei women and three children, whose bodies were later found floating in a river along the Assam-Manipur border.

On the day, armed extremists fired at the Borobekra police station and some houses and shops at Jakuradhor Karong nearby. The houses and shops were later set ablaze.

The police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at the Borobekra police station retaliated. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two bodies inside the burnt houses, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The second case is connected to the November 11 attack on a CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and the Borobekra police station, leading to a gunfight. A CRPF constable sustained bullet injuries while 10 bodies of unidentified assailants were recovered.

The third case is related to the killing of Zosangkimi, a 31-year-old woman, from Jiribam district’s Zairawn village on November 7. A mother of three, she was reportedly raped and burnt alive by armed extremists.

The cases, originally registered at the Jiribam police station, were re-registered by the NIA under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Arms Act, 1959.

The NIA team visited the spots on November 21 and 22 and started the probe, the spokesperson said.

