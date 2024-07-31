ADVERTISEMENT

NFSA rice not given for six months, Manipur MLA, locals protest outside govt. office

Published - July 31, 2024 12:39 am IST - GUWAHATI

National People’s Party legislator from the Kshetrigao constituency Sheikh Noorul Hassan stormed the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Imphal East district with angry residents

The Hindu Bureau

Protesters from Manipur’s Kshetrigao Assembly constituency demand rice outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An MLA in ethnic strife-torn Manipur stormed the office of a district head on Monday along with people from his constituency to demand rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) not supplied for more than six months.

Sheikh Noorul Hassan, a legislator of the National People’s Party (NPP) from the Kshetrigao constituency, marched to the office of the Imphal East Deputy Commissioner after scores of frustrated locals converged at his residence.

The NPP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance but is not a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur.

The protesters broke through security barriers at the office and after a brief stand-off, Mr. Hassan and five others were granted an audience with the official in the presence of the district supply officer (DSO) and the Imphal East Superintendent of Police.

“H. Bhupendra Singh, the DSO committed in writing that the NFSA rice pending for six months will be distributed to the eligible ration card holders by September 7 after a thorough verification,” the MLA said, demanding the resignation of the State’s Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

“If the Minister cannot fulfil the constitutional rights of the citizens of Kshetrigao or any other constituency, he should resign,” he said.

Mr. Hassan warned of more intense protests in the coming days if the government failed to honour the written commitment. He said he had earlier asked the authorities concerned to address the problem being faced by the people of his constituency.

