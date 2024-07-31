New political party emerges in strife-hit Manipur

Ethnic strife-torn Manipur has a new political party. The Good Governance Party (GGP), conceptualised two years ago, was launched in Manipur’s capital Imphal on July 28.

Yambem Laba, the GGP’s president and former chairperson of Manipur Human Rights Commission, said the office-bearers of the new party have neither been active members of any established political party nor contested any election.

“We shall strive to be true to the party’s name and be a beacon of hope for the people of Manipur who have been deprived of good governance for more than a year now,” he said.

Mr. Laba said Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh claimed Article 355 of the Constitution had been invoked soon after the ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei people broke out in May 2023 only for the Governor to contradict him without clarifying why the Centre intervened to replace the State’s Director General of Police.

Article 355 of the Constitution enjoins upon the Centre a duty to protect a State against external aggression and internal disturbances.

A long-time critic of Mr. Singh, the GGP president underscored the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s inability to reach out to all parts of Manipur. “We shall provide a Chief Minister who can travel to Moreh on the India-Myanmar border and to Jiribam on the border with Assam — two places wrecked by the ongoing turmoil,” he said.

Mr. Laba said Manipur has had “rich contractors turning politicians overnight” but the GGP would ensure that its membership is not based on “mere possession of excavators”.

While Senjam Surjit is the working president of the GGP, Phijam Brojen is the vice president and Sanabam Raghumani is the general secretary.

