More central forces arrive in violence-hit Manipur

Amid an escalation in violence in Manipur, eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have reached the state capital Imphal, and these forces will be deployed in sensitive and fringe areas, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

These forces arrived in Imphal on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) a day after another batch of 11 companies of CAPF reached the state.

Also read: Curfew break triggers mad rush in Imphal

"Four companies each of CRPF and BSF will be deployed in sensitive and fringe areas of the state," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the CRPF companies, one belongs to the Mahila Battalion.

The Centre recently announced that 50 fresh companies of CAPF would be deployed in Manipur.

Violence has escalated in the State as offices of the Congress and the BJP have been ransacked in the hill district of Jiribam last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cash, jewellery worth ₹1.5 cr looted from Manipur MLA’s residence: Police

Meanwhile, the mother of JD(U) MLA Kh Joykishan Singh in Manipur has lodged a complaint, alleging that Rs 18 lakh in cash and jewellery items worth Rs 1.5 crore were looted by a mob that vandalised the legislator’s residence on November 16, police said on Thursday Several items kept at the MLA’s residence in West Imphal’s Thangmeiband area for internally displaced people were also destroyed during the attack, a senior officer said.

The mob vandalised the residence of the legislator for about two hours on the November 16 evening, he said.

Notably, the MLA was in Delhi due to medical treatment for one of his family members when the mob attacked his residence last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

An internally displaced person, staying in a relief camp set up at Tombisana Higher Secondary School in Thangmeiband, a few meters away from the residence of Joykishan, said, “Vegetables like potatoes and onions, and other items such as winter clothes were kept for people like us. All these materials were looted.” “We urged the mob not to vandalise the residence of the MLA as several items meant for distribution among displaced people were kept there,” Sanayai, a volunteer who manages the relief camp under the supervision of Joykishan, said.

Earlier, the incidents ov violence occurred after mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.

Security forces also foiled the attempt of the agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday (November 16,2024) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.

Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.