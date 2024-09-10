Amid ongoing protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state rocked Imphal Valley, the Manipur Government imposed a temporary internet ban in the State, along with curfews in three districts preventing people from coming outside their houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Manipur Government’s Home Department released an order to “curb/temporarily suspend internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services” in the State for five days from Tuesday (September 10, 2024) 3 p.m. to Sunday (September 15, 2024) 3 p.m.

The order stated that order is justified by satisfying conditions like an apprehension of “some anti-social elements” using social media to share images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite “the passions of the public”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also says that inflammatory material and false rumours might be shared through social media, SMS and dongle services, which could lead to an “imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony.”

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on various electronic equipment like a tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,” it said.

The curfews were placed in three districts of Manipur - an indefinite curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West, whereas prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.