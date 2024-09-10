GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mobile internet, broadband, VPNs banned for five days in Manipur

Manipur Government imposes temporary internet ban and curfews amid protests to maintain peace and prevent violence

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district, Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard as students protest, in Kakwa of Imphal district, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid ongoing protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state rocked Imphal Valley, the Manipur Government imposed a temporary internet ban in the State, along with curfews in three districts preventing people from coming outside their houses.

The Manipur Government’s Home Department released an order to “curb/temporarily suspend internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services” in the State for five days from Tuesday (September 10, 2024) 3 p.m. to Sunday (September 15, 2024) 3 p.m.

The order stated that order is justified by satisfying conditions like an apprehension of “some anti-social elements” using social media to share images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite “the passions of the public”.

Manipur students protest renewed violence, pelt stones outside Raj Bhavan

It also says that inflammatory material and false rumours might be shared through social media, SMS and dongle services, which could lead to an “imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony.”

“To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on various electronic equipment like a tablet, computer, mobile phone etc. and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,” it said.

The curfews were placed in three districts of Manipur - an indefinite curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West, whereas prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

Published - September 10, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.