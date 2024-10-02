ADVERTISEMENT

Militant shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Published - October 02, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Imphal

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army, was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the State

PTI

“Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district,” police said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024.)

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the State.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday (October 1, 2024.) Police have kept Haokip's body in Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US