Militant shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur

“Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district,” police said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024.)

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the State.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday (October 1, 2024.) Police have kept Haokip's body in Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.