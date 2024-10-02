GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Militant shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army, was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the State

Published - October 02, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

“Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district,” police said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024.)

The deceased, a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), was identified as Seikhohao Haokip, a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the State.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday (October 1, 2024.) Police have kept Haokip's body in Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

