Manipur’s Thadou community extends support to NRC

GUWAHATI

The Thadous, one of the oldest and largest non-Naga tribes of Manipur, has extended support to the N. Biren Singh government’s move to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During a convention of the community in Guwahati on November 1 and 2, they also adopted a resolution to back the Manipur government’s war on drugs.

Since May 3, 2023, the Thadous have been caught in the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. They have been asserting their identity as distinct from that of the Kukis, many of whom are perceived as settlers from adjoining Myanmar.

The participants at the convention resolved to support the NRC exercise if initiated by the Centre in Manipur.

“We are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare, and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities. We acknowledge the efforts of the State government in addressing the concerns of its citizens and ensuring their well-being,” the resolution read.

Also Read |India’s citizenship laws: Citizenship in the 21st century

“For its successful implementation and well-intended positive outcomes, the government authorities concerned must address any apprehensions in relation to genuine concerns of the tribal people about permissible documents as proof of citizenship or permanent residency before the commencement of NRC in Manipur, given tribal people are usually prone to lacking proper documentation and records,” it added.

Earlier, the community members said they “are not a part of the Kuki community but an independent entity” with separate language, culture, traditions, and history.

Calling for peace and a non-violent solution to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the Thadous said they are one of the original 29 native or indigenous tribes of the State and were recognised as an independent Scheduled Tribe under the 1956 Presidential Order of the government of India.

“Thadous have always been known and recorded as Thadou, without any prefix or suffix to it, and it has been the single-largest tribe in Manipur consistently since the first census of India in 1881 till the latest census in 2011,” a statement issued by the community said.

“According to the 2011 census, Thadous have a population of 2,15,913. The Any Kuki Tribes had a population of 28,342 in Manipur in the latest census (2011), the first time Kuki was ever recorded in a census,” it said.