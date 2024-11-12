Manipur violence: Two-year-old among six abducted by armed militants during Jiribam encounter 

A two-year-old was among the six people abducted by armed militants during Monday’s (November 11, 2024) encounter with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam district, a senior government official said on Tuesday (November 12).

At least 10 armed militants were killed in “retaliatory fire” after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post came under attack on November 11. The Kuki-Zo Council, a civil society group in the neighbouring Churachandpur district, put the figure at 11 while claiming the dead were “Kuki-Zo village volunteers”.

During a search operation for missing persons, the bodies of of two elderly men — Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho — were recovered from debris in Jakuradhor Karong area where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday, a senior officer said.

Curfew imposed in several areas

The Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, the officer said.

A shutdown has been observed since 5 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 12) in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel, another police officer said.

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the State from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 12) to express their “collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead”.

Eleven suspected militants were killed in the fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district. “Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical,” another officer said.

Fresh violence in Imphal Valley; arms recovered

Following the incident, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, the State police said.

Locals and security forces recovered several improvised mortar shells in two villages of Imphal West district this morning, another official said.

Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF have been deployed in disturbed areas, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)