November 23, 2024e-Paper

Manipur violence: Mobile internet suspension extended for two days

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in Manipur following recovery of bodies of three women and three children

Published - November 23, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order situation in Manipur, in view of the recent violence. File

Security personnel deployed to maintain law and order situation in Manipur, in view of the recent violence. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Manipur Government on Saturday (November 23, 2024) extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in seven districts of the State,” according to an Order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

“The State Government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interests," the Order issued by the Home Department said.

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the State following recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The Manipur Government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, health-care facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:50 pm IST

