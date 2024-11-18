Manipur violence: Centre to send additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel

“The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the “challenging” security and law and order situation in the northeastern State,” official sources said on Monday (November 18, 2024.)

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rushed 20 additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, 15 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and five from the Border Security Force (BSF), to the State following an order issued on November 12 after violence broke out in Jiribam district and spread to other places.

Manipur violence: Protester killed in firing during clash with security forces in Jiribam

“An additional 50 companies have been ordered to be rushed to Manipur by this week. While 35 units will be drawn from the CRPF, the rest will be from the BSF,” the sources told PTI.

CRPF Director General (CRPF) A.D. Singh and senior officers from other CAPF are also present in the State. With last week's deployment, a total of 218 CAPF companies are now present in the State, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year.

“A deployment plan is being drawn to base these new 50 units in Manipur as per the violence levels being reported and the dynamic law and order situation in consultation with the State Government and the MHA,” the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a meeting to review the security situation in Manipur on Monday (November 18, 2024) and is expected to chalk out a strategy to handle the "volatile" situation in the State.

The situation in Manipur has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

NIA registers three FIRs to probe fresh incidents of violence in Manipur

On Saturday (November 16, 2024), the MHA said all security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the State. It said armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.

The Home Ministry said strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. Seeing the fragile situation, the Centre on Thursday (November 14, 2024) reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.