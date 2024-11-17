Manipur violence: BJP deliberately wants State to burn, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge 

With a spate of violence in Manipur, the Congress renewed its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “deliberately” keeping Manipur burning.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a long post on X said, Manipur, since May 2023 has undergone “unimaginable pain”, “division and simmering violence” which has destroyed the future of its people. “We are saying it with utmost responsibility that it looks that the BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn, for it serves its hateful divisive politics,” Mr. Kharge said.

At least 17 people have lost their lives since November 7. Mr. Kharge pointed out that the violence is spreading to newer districts in the State and also spilling over to other Northeastern States.

“You have failed Manipur — a beautiful border State. Even if you visit Manipur in future, people of the State will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves, and never set foot in their State to heal their miseries and find a solution,” he added.

Playing on Mr. Modi’s campaign slogan for Maharashtra and Jharkhand — “Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai” (Safety in Unity), Mr. Kharge said, “Na Manipur Ek Hai, Na Manipur Safe Hain” (Neither is Manipur united nor is it safe.)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called the recent string of violent clashes and continued bloodshed in Manipur as “deeply disturbing”. “After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State Governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution.

“I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region,” he said.

Party’s General Secretary K.C. Vengopal said that when even the ruling party MLAs are not safe, how can ordinary citizens have any hope for peace. He was pointing to reports about a mob attack on BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo.

“The crisis has spiralled out of control simply because of the PM and Home Minister’s active choice to fuel the politics of hatred. The Home Minister is busy campaigning, while the PM is off to yet another foreign visit while Manipur burns again. It is our urgent plea to the Centre to restore peace in Manipur at the earliest,” he said in a post on X.