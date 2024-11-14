Manipur unrest: Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, police said on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, a police statement said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

Earlier, three women and three children, including an eight-month-old baby, were allegedly abducted and two elderly persons were burnt to death by armed miscreants during Monday’s (November 11, 2024) encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

(With inputs from our bureau)

