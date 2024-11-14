ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur unrest: Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:18 am IST - Imphal

The security forces conduct cordon and search operations in sensitive districts of Manipur.

PTI

Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. The Union Home Ministry of Home has deployed 20 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, comprising around 2,000 personnel in Manipur amid rising tensions in the northeastern State. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, police said on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Editorial: Manipur’s misery: On the need for the Centre to act 

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, a police statement said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

Earlier, three women and three children, including an eight-month-old baby, were allegedly abducted and two elderly persons were burnt to death by armed miscreants during Monday’s (November 11, 2024) encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(With inputs from our bureau)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US