Manipur unrest: Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Jiribam, Churachandpur districts

The security forces during cordon and search operations in sensitive districts of Manipur.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:02 am IST - Imphal

Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. The Union Home Ministry of Home has deployed 20 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, comprising around 2,000 personnel in Manipur amid rising tensions in the northeastern State.

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam and Churachandpur districts, police said on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Read Editorial: Manipur’s misery: On the need for the Centre to act 

The security forces during cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday district seized one 2-inch mortar, thirty-six live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges, a police statement said.

From H Kotlian village in Churachandpur district the security forces seized one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK 47 live rounds, two 9mm live rounds, four 12 bore cart cases, and eighteen .303 rifle modified live rounds, the statement said.

Earlier, three women and three children, including an eight-month-old baby, were allegedly abducted and two elderly persons were burnt to death by armed miscreants during Monday’s (November 11, 2024) encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

(With inputs from our bureau)

