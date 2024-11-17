 />
Manipur unrest: 61-year-old woman’s body found floating in Assam

Two others including a two-year-old remain missing

Published - November 17, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Protestors set a car on fire during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children by suspected Kuki minority forces, in Imphal on Saturday.

Protestors set a car on fire during a protest to condemn the alleged killing of women and children by suspected Kuki minority forces, in Imphal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The body of a 61-year-old woman, likely among the six people who armed militants allegedly abducted from Jiribam in Manipur on November 11, was found floating at Lakhipur in Assam on Sunday (November 17, 2024) morning. A police official said that the identification process is on.

Bodies of three others were found on November 14. Two others including a two-year-old remain missing.

Manipur’s Imphal Valley relapsed into chaos on Saturday (November 16, 2024) after unconfirmed reports that the bodies of all six persons, believed to be women and children missing since November 11, 2024, had been recovered from a river along the State’s border with Assam.

As protestors took to the streets, setting vehicles ablaze and attacking the residences of several MLAs in the State’s capital Imphal, the government temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services in seven affected districts of the valley, which is dominated by the non-tribal Meiteis, and the surrounding hills where the tribal Kuki-Zos are in a majority. Curfew was also clamped in the three valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur.

At least 17 people have been killed in the State since November 7. Barring one, all deaths have been reported from Jiribam. This mixed-population district erupted in violence this June, more than a year after the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo people began on May 3, 2023.

