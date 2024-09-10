GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur students attempt to march to Raj Bhavan, 40 injured in clashes with police

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road in Imphal, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan

Published - September 10, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters marching to Raj Bhavan against the recent violence in the state at Kakwa in Imphal on September 10, 2024

Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters marching to Raj Bhavan against the recent violence in the state at Kakwa in Imphal on September 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the State government, police said.

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road in Imphal, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.

Also read | Manipur CM Biren Singh calls for targeted move on militant camps

The agitators shouted slogans and pelted security personnel with stones and glass marble balls, forcing the men in uniform to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, a police officer said.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later headed for the state secretariat, but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district, he said.

The students have been demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in Manipur.

“More than 40 students were injured in the clashes and have been admitted to hospital,” the officer said.

An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, has been clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire State for five days amid the intensified agitation by students.

The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the State home department said in a notification.

The Centre has also directed the deployment of two more CRPF battalions comprising about 2,000 personnel for security duties in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, official sources said.

Published - September 10, 2024 06:35 pm IST

