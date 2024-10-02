ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur Shutdown, over kidnapping of two youths affects life in Imphal Valley

Published - October 02, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Imphal

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as demonstrators blocked the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts

PTI

Imphal

Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) due to a shutdown called by the Meitei group Joint Action Committee (JAC) over the kidnapping of two youths.

Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as demonstrators blocked the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts.

“In Thoubal, where the shutdown started in the early hours of Tuesday (October 1, 2024), women blocked the NH 102 at Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok,” police said.

Manipur DGP asked to secure release of two kidnapped youths: Manipur CM

Near the Mela Ground, women demonstrated in the middle of the road, while young men burnt tyres to prevent movement of vehicles.

The shutdown was strongly enforced at Khurai and Lamlong in Imphal East district.

JAC convenor L. Subol said, "The agitation will continue till the youths are released." Three young men hailing from Thoubal district were allegedly kidnapped in Kangpokpi last week. Later, one of them was rescued, but the other two remain missing.

Accompanied by two friends, N. Johnson Singh went to appear for a recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West district, but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, according to police.

