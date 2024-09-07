ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur pressure group demands DGP’s resignation

Published - September 07, 2024 09:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The COCOMI said police chief Rajiv Singh failed to secure the lives and property of civilians during the ongoing crisis

The Hindu Bureau

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh visits the violence-affected areas at Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI: An Imphal-based pressure group on Saturday (September 7, 2024) asked Rajiv Singh, the Director General of Police of the ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) said the DGP failed to secure the lives and property of civilians during the ongoing crisis, the volatile situation arising out of the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zos of the surrounding hills.

Also read | Manipur CM Biren Singh calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

The organisation said the relentless attacks carried out by “immigrant armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups from the occupied hill territories of Manipur”, including drone bombings and aerial assaults, left the population vulnerable and in constant fear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“…the people of Manipur have lost faith in your ability to address the security concerns effectively. As the head of security in the state, we believe that your understanding of the situation in Manipur has fallen short of what is required to protect the people,” the COCOMI wrote in a letter to Mr Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Manipur drone attack: Looted ammunition said to have been used

“In light of this, we respectfully request that you tender your resignation and relieve yourself of the responsibilities of the security head in Manipur. This request is made in the best interest of the people of Manipur, who are seeking leadership that can decisively address the ongoing threats…”

“We appreciate your service in Manipur thus far, but given the current circumstances, it is clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the security and well-being of the state’s indigenous population,” the representation further stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US