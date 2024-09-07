GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur pressure group demands DGP’s resignation

The COCOMI said police chief Rajiv Singh failed to secure the lives and property of civilians during the ongoing crisis

Published - September 07, 2024 09:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh visits the violence-affected areas at Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on September 3, 2024

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh visits the violence-affected areas at Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI: An Imphal-based pressure group on Saturday (September 7, 2024) asked Rajiv Singh, the Director General of Police of the ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur to resign.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) said the DGP failed to secure the lives and property of civilians during the ongoing crisis, the volatile situation arising out of the ethnic clashes between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zos of the surrounding hills.

Also read | Manipur CM Biren Singh calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

The organisation said the relentless attacks carried out by “immigrant armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups from the occupied hill territories of Manipur”, including drone bombings and aerial assaults, left the population vulnerable and in constant fear.

“…the people of Manipur have lost faith in your ability to address the security concerns effectively. As the head of security in the state, we believe that your understanding of the situation in Manipur has fallen short of what is required to protect the people,” the COCOMI wrote in a letter to Mr Singh.

Manipur drone attack: Looted ammunition said to have been used

“In light of this, we respectfully request that you tender your resignation and relieve yourself of the responsibilities of the security head in Manipur. This request is made in the best interest of the people of Manipur, who are seeking leadership that can decisively address the ongoing threats…”

“We appreciate your service in Manipur thus far, but given the current circumstances, it is clear that a change in leadership is necessary for the security and well-being of the state’s indigenous population,” the representation further stated.

Published - September 07, 2024 09:12 pm IST

