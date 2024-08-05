ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur policeman suspended for assaulting journalist

Published - August 05, 2024 01:08 am IST - GUWAHATI

The incident happened during a clash between the inmates of a relief camp for the ethnic conflict-displaced and the police on August 1

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI The Manipur government on Saturday suspended a police sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a journalist covering a violent protest rally brought out by internally displaced people in the State’s capital Imphal on August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

An order issued by K. Meghachandra Singh, Imphal East district’s Superintendent of Police, said disciplinary action was being contemplated against sub-inspector Nikhil Singh for “his grave misconduct not expected from a member of (a) disciplined force”.

The order said the sub-inspector would remain suspended with immediate effect until further order. He has also been restricted from leaving the headquarters, specifically the police reserve in Imphal’s Porompat area.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and the Editors’ Guild Manipur had earlier submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh seeking action against the erring police official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The journalist was assaulted during a rally by some 100 inmates of the Akampat relief camp in Imphal. They were demanding the rehabilitation of those displaced by the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023, and an end to the hostilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US