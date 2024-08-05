Manipur policeman suspended for assaulting journalist

GUWAHATI The Manipur government on Saturday suspended a police sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a journalist covering a violent protest rally brought out by internally displaced people in the State’s capital Imphal on August 1.

An order issued by K. Meghachandra Singh, Imphal East district’s Superintendent of Police, said disciplinary action was being contemplated against sub-inspector Nikhil Singh for “his grave misconduct not expected from a member of (a) disciplined force”.

The order said the sub-inspector would remain suspended with immediate effect until further order. He has also been restricted from leaving the headquarters, specifically the police reserve in Imphal’s Porompat area.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and the Editors’ Guild Manipur had earlier submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh seeking action against the erring police official.

The journalist was assaulted during a rally by some 100 inmates of the Akampat relief camp in Imphal. They were demanding the rehabilitation of those displaced by the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023, and an end to the hostilities.