Manipur police seize arms, ammunition

“Police seized one excalibur rifle, 7.62 mm Ar (GHAATAK) and one MA-3, MK-II rifle with ammunition on Friday,” an official statement said.

Published - July 14, 2024 11:06 am IST - Imphal

PTI

“Manipur police have seized arms and ammunition from Imphal East and West districts,” an official statement said.

“One AK 56 rifle, one SLR, one locally made SLR, one .38 pistol, four 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, two hand grenades, and 25 round of ammunition were seized by security forces during search operations and area domination conducted in Heingang Ching in Imphal East district on Saturday,” the statement issued by Manipur Police said.

“Police, during an operation at Khuyathong and Nagamapal area of Imphal West district, seized one excalibur rifle, 7.62 mm Ar (GHAATAK) and one MA-3, MK-II rifle with ammunition on Friday,” it said.

“Meanwhile, police arrested two persons involved in theft of a vehicle and seized one .45 pistol and one 9mm pistol along with live ammunition from their possession in Imphal West district on Saturday,” the statement said.

