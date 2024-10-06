GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipur Police recovers 80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence

Mob loots 16 firearms from Manipur police station, 80% recovered with cooperation of security forces and community leaders

Published - October 06, 2024 10:00 am IST - Ukhrul

PTI
“Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining weapons. Among the arms recovered were 9mm pistols, INSAS rifles and AK-47 rifles,” the police said. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Sixteen firearms looted by a mob from the Ukhrul police station in Manipur were recovered,” police said on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General (Operations) IK Muivah said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that during the clash between two villages on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), an agitated mob stormed into the police station and looted 20 firearms.

"With the cooperation of the security forces, civil society organisations (CSO), and community leaders, 80% of the weapons have now been recovered," he said.

Abducted Meitei youth released in exchange for 11 Kuki prisoners

“Efforts are underway to retrieve the remaining weapons. Among the arms recovered were 9mm pistols, INSAS rifles and AK-47 rifles, he added.

Mr. Muivah said the situation in the district was under control, and security forces, including the Manipur Rifles, Assam Rifles and BSF, were keeping a close watch with the cooperation of leaders of the two villages.

"This is something unprecedented, noteworthy and praiseworthy for all those who have played a very positive role in restoring normalcy," he said.

Manipur CM bats for political talks to resolve crisis in State

Assam Rifles' officer Sanjeev Singh said the situation has been brought under control with "minimal use of force or no use of force".

"Jointly Assam Rifles, BSF and the police have ensured that no more violent incident takes place. CSOs have played a great role. We want to appeal that we are in a de-escalation phase and we should keep de-escalating the situation," he said.

Four people were killed and 20 others injured in a gunfight that broke out between two groups, both belonging to the Naga community but two different villages, on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), over cleaning a disputed land in the town as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan'.

Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended in the town after the clash.

