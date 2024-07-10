Normal life hit due to 12-hour ‘total shutdown’ in Manipur’s Kuki-majority areas

Normal life was affected in at least four districts of Manipur due to a 12-hour “total shutdown” called by a major Kuki organisation of the northeastern State to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

Markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts, owing to the 6 a.m.-to-6 p.m. strike call by the Kuki Inpi, official sources said. Government offices also recorded thin attendance, they said.

Security was heightened in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, the sources said. In Churachandpur and Tengnoupal, protestors demonstrated and chanted slogans at many places, denouncing the arrest.

The recent arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi “poses a significant security threat” for them, the Kuki Inpi had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year has resulted in the death of over 200 people, while thousands have been rendered homeless.

‘Non-issue’: Manipur CM on PM Modi’s visit

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 10 said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the State or not is a non-issue, since his Government is in touch with him round the clock.

Mr. Singh’s statement came two days after Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur and requested Mr. Modi to come to the ethnic strife-affected state to offer some solace to the people.

“It is not a question of the PM visiting the state or not. The coming of the PM depends on the situation,” Mr. Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the extended executive meeting of the state BJP. He, however, did not clarify what he meant by “the situation”.

“We are maintaining contact with him 24/7 and working under his guidance. All relief works, security measures, food and medical provisions are being carried out following the Prime Minister’s advice and consent,” he said. “Reconciliation efforts between the two communities are going on. We have to solve the issues,” he said.

The recent flood in the State was among the issues discussed in the BJP meeting, he said.