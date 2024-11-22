 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Manipur minister erects barbed wire fence around ancestral house to protect it from mob attack

The ancestral house of Manipur Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister L Susindro Meitei at Khurai was attacked by a mob on November 16

Published - November 22, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
A Meitei woman sits outside her house that was damaged by suspected militants on Monday night in the Kangchup area of Imphal West District in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, November 12, 2024. REUTERS | Photo Credit: Reuters

To protect his ancestral house in Imphal East district from mob attack, a Manipur minister has constructed barbed wire fence and iron nets around the residence with temporary bunkers for security forces.

The ancestral house of Manipur Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister L Susindro Meitei at Khurai was attacked by a mob on November 16.

The minister said that the attack on his house on November 16 was the third time that my properties have been attacked since May 3 last year.

"It is an absolute necessity to guard the perimeters of my residence with barbed wire fence, iron nets now. Agitators on November 16 came with electric drills, and hammers with an intention to cause arson, loot and damage to my properties", he told PTI.

Recounting what happened on November 16 when the mob stormed and vandalised houses of many legislators, Susindro said "I was not present on that day. During the afternoon, large number of women and elders came and my family members had a word with them and they left".

"After sunset around 6.30 pm, a mob of around 3,000 people mostly men attempted to barge in and fired gunshots at my residence. My security forces including BSF asked what was to be done to which I told them not to cause any harm to the mob. However, to disperse them they had fired in the air", the minister said.

"... We have a constitutional and legal right to protect our lives and properties if attacked by miscreants", the minister added.

On November 16 protestors attacked the residences of three Manipur ministers and nine MLAs after bodies of six missing persons were recovered.

Published - November 22, 2024 12:28 pm IST

