GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur: Kuki-Zo bodies hold rallies, demand separate administration

Protests in Manipur demand separate administration, reject viral audio clips; government claims tapes were doctored

Updated - August 31, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Kuki Students’ Organisation members protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged genocide campaign against the Kuki-Zo with a demand for urgent establishment of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo, in New Delhi, Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Kuki Students’ Organisation members protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged genocide campaign against the Kuki-Zo with a demand for urgent establishment of a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo, in New Delhi, Saturday, August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

People belonging to the Kuki-Zo community on Saturday (August 31, 2024) took out three rallies in parts of Manipur to press their demand for a separate administration. They protested against the viral audio clips allegedly of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, in which certain objectionable comments were made.

They organised the rallies at Leishang in Churachandpur district, Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi and Moreh in Tengnoupal.

In Churachandpur, the protest rally started from the Anglo Kuki war gate at Leishang and culminated at Peace ground in Tuiboung, covering a distance of 6 km.

All markets and schools in the district remained closed in view of the rally organised by students belonging to the Kuki-Zo community.

Manipur CM Biren Singh promises full peace in 6 months, says no question of him resigning

Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar urged people to keep business establishments and private institutions open in view of the rallies.

Hundreds of protesters participated in the rally which commenced from Keithelmanbi Military colony in Kangpokpi and they marched to Thomas ground in the district headquarters covering a distance of 8 km.

G. Kipgen, a protestor in the Kangpokpi rally, said, “The demonstration is being held to press our demand for a Union Territory for the Kuki Zo people.”

“We also protest against the viral audio clips in which objectionable comments were made,” another protester said.

The Manipur government had said that the audio clips, falsely claiming to be the voice of the chief minister, were released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The government claimed that the audiotapes were “doctored” and that “, he states police were conducting an investigation into the matter.

​Alter the status quo: on the conflict in Manipur

Another protest march was also held in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh, demanding a separate administration.

In an interview with PTI, the chief minister emphatically rejected the demand by Kuki groups for a separate administration, presenting himself as a champion of the state’s interest and one who will not allow its identity to be diluted.

This was the first unequivocal rejection of the demand by Kukis.

At a press conference on Thursday (August 29, 2024) in New Delhi, some representatives of Kuki-Zo communities demanded the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature along the lines of Puducherry, arguing that it is the only way out of strife.

Mr. Singh, a Meitei accused by Kukis of siding with his community in the ethnic violence which erupted in May last year and polarised Manipur society like never before, has, however, expressed his support for a special development package for the state’s hilly region where Kukis live.

The clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meiti ethnic groups since May 2023 have left 226 dead, according to an official count.

Related Topics

Manipur / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.