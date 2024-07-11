"Manipur is divided": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shares video of his visit to State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 11 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and suggested him to listen to the problems of the people and said Congress and INDIA bloc will raise the "need for peace" in Manipur with full force in Parliament.

Sharing a five-minute video on X, the Congress leader said that Manipur is "divided into two parts."

मणिपुर में हिंसा शुरू होने के बाद, मैं तीसरी बार यहां आ चुका हूं, मगर अफसोस स्थिति में कोई सुधार नहीं है - आज भी प्रदेश दो टुकड़ों में बंटा हुआ है।



घर जल रहे हैं, मासूम ज़िंदगियां खतरे में हैं और हज़ारों परिवार relief camp में जीवन काटने पर मजबूर हैं।



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 11, 2024

"This is the third time I have come here since violence broke out in Manipur, but unfortunately there is no improvement in the situation — even today the state is divided into two parts," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He further said that thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps.

"Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps. The Prime Minister should personally visit Manipur, listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that "the Congress Party and INDIA bloc will raise the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament to pressure the government to end this tragedy."

Rahul Gandhi listened to the problems of the people at the relief camp in Manipur.

One of the women at the relief camp demanded security saying "Sir, we want security. We want to go home. How long will we stay here?"

In response to them, Rahul Gandhi said, "So, the main thing is that you need security. And you want to go back."

"Yes, we want to live in our own house," the woman said.

When Rahul Gandhi asked why this fight started, the women said, "Because of the misunderstanding."

"Is the violence helping anyone?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

The women in the relief camp responded, "No."

Another woman in the relief camp broke down and said that everyone from outside comes to meet in Manipur, but Chief Minister (Biren Singh) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have not come here.

"They come from Assam. Come from everywhere. Our Chief Minister never visits us," she said.

Earlier on July 8, Congress MP met the victims of violence at the relief camp in Manipur and also met state Governor Anusuiya Uikey. Addressing the press conference in Manipur's Imphal, Rahul Gandhi said that thousands of families have been harmed, properties have been destroyed in the state.

"It's the third time I have come here since the problem started and it has been a tremendous tragedy. I was expecting some improvement in the situation but I was disappointed to see that the situation is still nowhere near what it should be. I visited the camps and heard the people there, heard their pain. I came here to listen to them, to build confidence in them and as somebody who is in the opposition, to try and apply pressure on the government so that it acts. Here, the need of the hour is peace. Violence is hurting everybody. Thousands of families have been harmed, properties have been destroyed, family members have been killed and I have never seen anywhere in India what is going on here," LoP said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and expressed "displeasure" over the progress that has taken place in the State.

"We had a conversation with the Governor and we expressed to the Governor that we would like to help in whatever way we can. We also expressed our displeasure and we said that we are not happy with the progress that has taken place here. I don't want to go further into politicizing the issue. It is not my intention. As I said I come here as a brother and as a family member and I understand that the entire Manipur is in pain, is suffering and needs to get out of this suffering as soon as possible," Rahul Gandhi added.

The Congress leader urged everyone to think about peace and brotherhood adding that "violence and hatred" are not going to get any solution.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.