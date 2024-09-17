GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur internet ban lifted; schools in Imphal Valley reopen

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the 18-month-long conflict had affected the State’s economy and slowed development

Published - September 17, 2024 11:37 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh speaks with the media, on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh speaks with the media, on Monday, September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Schools, colleges and higher educational institutions in the five districts of Manipur’s Imphal Valley reopened on Tuesday after 10 days of violence and protests that led to the clamping of curfew in three of these districts. The internet ban in these districts was lifted on Monday.

Roadmap ready for Manipur, no solution unless there is a dialogue between the two communities

The State’s Education Department ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the valley after a ‘rocket’ attack by alleged Kuki extremists on the house of a former Chief Minister in the Bishnupur district on September 6. The closure was extended after a protest in the State’s capital Imphal on September 10 by students demanding a solution to the prolonged ethnic conflict that turned violent.

Bomb blast at Manipur Minister’s house, Internet ban extended

On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the 18-month-long conflict affected the State’s economy and slowed development. “As the situation improves, we must make up for the lost time by prioritising development along with addressing the ethnic issues,” he told journalists in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council condemned the bomb attack at the house of Transport Minister Khashim Vashum in Ukhrul town on September 14. “Such heinous acts serve only to disrupt the tranquillity in the region,” the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur said in a statement.

Published - September 17, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / internet / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.