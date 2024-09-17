Manipur internet ban lifted; schools in Imphal Valley reopen

Schools, colleges and higher educational institutions in the five districts of Manipur’s Imphal Valley reopened on Tuesday after 10 days of violence and protests that led to the clamping of curfew in three of these districts. The internet ban in these districts was lifted on Monday.

The State’s Education Department ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the valley after a ‘rocket’ attack by alleged Kuki extremists on the house of a former Chief Minister in the Bishnupur district on September 6. The closure was extended after a protest in the State’s capital Imphal on September 10 by students demanding a solution to the prolonged ethnic conflict that turned violent.

On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the 18-month-long conflict affected the State’s economy and slowed development. “As the situation improves, we must make up for the lost time by prioritising development along with addressing the ethnic issues,” he told journalists in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council condemned the bomb attack at the house of Transport Minister Khashim Vashum in Ukhrul town on September 14. “Such heinous acts serve only to disrupt the tranquillity in the region,” the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur said in a statement.