Manipur: Internet ban lifted partially, health centre torched

The Manipur government on Thursday conditionally withdrew the ban on internet broadband services from five districts of a relatively calm Imphal Valley but violence returned to the Jiribam district bordering Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

An order from the State’s Home Department said the broadband services have been restored as the internet ban affected important offices and institutions, people working from home, health facilities, refuelling centres, and other online-based citizen-centric services.

Internet services were suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur – five districts comprising the Imphal Valley almost at the centre of Manipur – on September 10 after the protests by the students had turned violent. The protestors demanded resolution of the ongoing ethnic violence apart from the resignation of the State’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh and the Director General of Police Rajiv Singh for failing to protect the lives and properties of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile internet services, however, continued to be suspended.

The indefinite curfew in three districts – Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal – imposed on Tuesday continued to be in force too.

Manipur police said 33 people were arrested and seven juveniles apprehended since in the violent protests in the past few days. “Necessary legal proceedings will be taken up against them,” an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Imphal Valley was more or less calm, the action shifted to the Jiribam district with miscreants torching a primary health centre early Thursday morning. Nobody was at the health centre when the incident happened.

There were reports of a gunfight in the same district but the details were not available.

Meanwhile, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to assess the ground situation personally and provide security to people, especially women and children, from both warring communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation in Manipur is dire, and it demands immediate attention from the highest levels of government. The failure to address the conflict not only undermines the stability of Manipur but also poses a threat to the broader peace and security of the entire Northeast region,” the NESO said in a statement, urging the Prime Minister to break his silence on the situation in the BJP-ruled State.

Stating that the people of Manipur want concrete actions to resolve the conflict, the NESO sought the constitution of a high-level peace committee involving representatives from all communities to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution.

“The escalation of violence, including reports of drone and missile strikes, has further exacerbated the already fragile situation. Such tactics not only intensify the devastation but also deepen the divide between communities, making the prospect of peace even more elusive,” the umbrella organisation of various students’ bodies of the north-eastern States said.

More than 230 people have died and about 60,000 displaced in the ethnic conflict between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the non-tribal Meitei people in Manipur since May 3, 2023. At least 10 of them died in renewed violence since September 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.