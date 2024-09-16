Manipur Internet ban lifted, partial curfew on

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Manipur government withdrew the week-long suspension of mobile Internet services in five Imphal Valley districts on Monday (September 16, 2024), and ordered the reopening of schools and colleges from Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

The decisions were made as no major incidents of violence have been reported since September 11, but curfew in four districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur — continued with some relaxations.

“…the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order revocation of any extant orders for temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadband and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the state with immediate effect,” the State Home Department’s order lifting the Internet ban said.

The ban was imposed in the Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts on September 10, following the outbreak of violence during student protests. Broadband and fixed lease line Internet services were restored on September 12.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh requested people to use the Internet responsibly, and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that might disturb peace and harmony in the State.

In two separate orders, the State’s Higher and Technical Education Department, and the Directorate of Education said all schools, colleges, and technical institutions would reopen from Tuesday.

Students took to the streets of State capital Imphal a week ago to protest attacks that left at least 10 people dead and more than 15 others injured in the Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Jiribam districts between September 1 and 7. After the protests turned violent, the authorities clamped curfew and imposed the Internet ban.

The students pelted stones at the Raj Bhavan on September 10. The protests intensified the following day and more than 50 people were injured in clashes between the students and the police.

The students demanded the removal of the State’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh for failing to protect the lives and properties of citizens.