Three injured in Manipur gunfight; more security forces deployed

April 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Imphal

Three persons were injured in a gunfight between armed village volunteers and unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on April 12.

“There was a gunfight between Meitei and Kuki insurgents at Pelyang village in Tengnoupal district. Three Meitei insurgents sustained injuries, but are currently stable,” the police said.

Meitei women have taken out rallies in some areas in protest against the attack by Kukis, they said.

Additional State and Central security forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

In another development, unidentified men torched a sawmill near Pallel in Kakching district near Thoubal district early on Friday. “Fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the mill was gutted. Security forces have launched operations to arrest the perpetrators,” the police said.

