Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA

It is accordingly requested to kindly review and withdraw the notification, stated the letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre

Published - November 17, 2024 09:12 am IST - Imphal

PTI
The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA. File

Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the State, an official said.

The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in six police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi urges PM to visit State, work towards restoring peace

A letter from the Joint Secretary (Home) to the Centre on Saturday (November 17), mentioned that "the State cabinet has deliberated upon the same (reimposition of AFSPA) in its meeting held on November 15 and has decided to recommend to the central government to review and withdraw the said declaration of areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state as disturbed areas under Section 3 of AFSPA 1958."

Security forces directed to take necessary steps to restore order, peace in Manipur: MHA

"It is accordingly requested to kindly review and withdraw the notification dated 14-11-2024 in public interest," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on November 14 reimposed AFSPA in areas falling under Sekmai PS and Lamsang PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East, Moirang in Bishnupur, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Jiribam in Jiribam district.

